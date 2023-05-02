Blake Harrison marks 15 years of The Inbetweeners: "Sorry for making you feel old!"

Blake Harrison marks 15 years of Inbetweeners. Picture: 1. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images 2. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The actor - who played Neil Sutherland in the hit E4 sitcom - took to Instagram to mark the 15 years since the show first aired.

Blake Harrison has marked 15 years of The Inbetweeners.

The coming of age sitcom first aired on 1st May 2008, and the actor - who played Neil Sutherland in the show - took to social media to mark the milestone.

Sharing a collection of photos of himself and the cast - made up of Simon Bird, who played Will McKenzie, James Buckley, who played Jay Cartwright and Joe Thomas who played Simon Cooper - he wrote: "A little show I did is 15 years old today. First episode aired May 1st 2008. Sorry for making you feel old!!"

Earlier this year, the Kate & Koji star shared a post of his mini-Inbetweeners reunion with cast mate Emily Atack at the BAFTA Awards, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the show.

See his post, which sees him pose with his friend and co-star, with the caption: "Always good to see old Fwiends".

The I Love Suzi star also revealed to Chris Moyles that he has two of his Inbetweeners cast mates, including Atack, for meeting his future wife.

As it turns out, he has a lot to thank his Inbetweeners cast mates Joe Thomas (Simon Cooper) and Emily Atack (Charlotte Hinchcliffe) for as his met his other half while on a pub crawl with them and Emily's sister Martha.

Watch him explain all in his interview:

Blake Harrison on how he met his wife

"We've been together for 13 years and we know the day we met," he began. "Funnily enough I was on a pub crawl with Joe Thomas (Simon) and Emily Atack and her sister. It was for Joe's birthday.

"A few people had kind of left and we went into The Old Vic Pit Bar, which I don't think is there any more and my wife used to be a stage manager at the Old Vic and we kind of locked eyes from across the room, but I didn't say anything because I was too nervous to go up."

He added: "So I was locking eyes enough to think, 'Oh I've had a little confidence boost now' and I just got up and left and went to a place across the road and then her and her mates followed in about half an hour later."

