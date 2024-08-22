Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE comes to cinemas this Autumn. Picture: Warner Bros.

By Jenny Mensah

Tim Burton's cult classic returns for a sequel with some familiar faces. Find out everything you need to know about the film, starring Jenna Ortega, plus who joins her in the cast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beetlejuice is back and it looks like it's going to be juicier than ever!

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, dubbed by some as Beetlejuice 2, is the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's much-loved 1988 cult classic, featuring the mischievous demon of the same name.

36 years later, and Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara - are set to return for the unearthly film, with new names including Jenna Ortega added to the weird and wonderful world of the comedy-horror.

So what can we expect from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, who joins them in the cast and when is it officially reincarnated?

Watch the trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and get the most asked questions about the sequel answered below:

Watch the trailer for Beetlejuice 2

When is Beetlejuice 2 released?

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice is out in cinemas from 6th September 2024. The original film was released on March 30th 1988, making the gap between the original and sequel over 36 years.

Who is playing Beetlejuice in 2024?

Much to the delight of the film's original fans, Michael Keaton will return for the titular role. However, it's not all good news. Although he will play the iconic character, much like in the original film where he only has a 17 minutes of screen time, Keaton insisted that his role was reprised in very much the same limited way. “The idea was, no, no, no, you can't load it up with Beetlejuice, that'll kill it,” he told told GQ. “I think the Beetlejuice character doesn't drive the story as much as he did in the first one. He's more part of the storyline in this one as opposed to the first one, which is a case of, this thing comes in and drives the movie a little bit."

Who returns in the cast for Beetlejuice 2?

Keaton returns to his iconic role of Beetlejuice alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara returns as as Delia Deetz.

They'll be joined by new cast members Justin Theroux , Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe and Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega, who plays Lydia’s daughter, Astrid.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is released on 6th September 2024. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

See the full Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast here:

Michael Keaton - Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder - Lydia Deetz

Catherine O'Hara - Delia Deetz

Jenna Ortega - Astrid Deetz

Justin Theroux - Rory

Willem Dafoe - Wolf Jackson

Monica Bellucci - Delores

Arthur Conti - Jeremy

Nick Kellington - Bob-Shrinker

Santiago Cabrera - Richard

Burn Gorman - Father Damien

Danny DeVito - Janitor

Sami Slimane - Le Tigre

Amy Nuttall - Jane Butterfield

Liv Spencer - Olga

Skylar Park - Littler Jane

See more of the cast and crew at IMdb.com

What will Beetlejuice 2 be about?

A press release explains: "After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in the original Beetlejuice. Picture: Cinematic / Alamy

Will Adam and Barbara be in Beetlejuice 2?

The much-loved Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, whose untimely deaths jumpstarted the events of the original film will NOT return for the sequel. We're sure this will be rather excruciating for Beetlejuice purists, who will note that according to Beetlejuice's rules in the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, the should be trapped inside their home for 125 years, meaning they should have at least 89 left!

Another plot hole comes in the form of the omission of Charles Deetz - who was played by Jeffrey Jones. While the convicted sex offender has clearly been left out for good reason, he should technically be suffering the same fate as Adam and Barbara. Let's hope there's some explanation that helps the audience suspend its disbelief a little while longer.

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE | Official Trailer

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in the UK on 6th September 2024 by Warner Bros. Pictures