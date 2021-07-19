People are re-watching The Twilight Saga in the US - and the memes are hilarious

19 July 2021, 12:16 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 18:10

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in Twilight
The Twilight Saga was released on Netflix and people are reacting. Picture: CD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The film franchise, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, was released on Netflix over the weekend, and fans are sharing their thoughts on it.

Every single Twilight film was released on Netflix on 16 July and it left people feeling very nostalgic.

The famous franchise, which was based on Stephanie Meyer's 2005 novel of the same name and starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, first hit the big screen on 2008 and came to an end in 2012.

Telling the story of star-crossed lovers Bella and her vampire paramour Edward, the films captured the imagination of teens and adults alike.

The five films, named The Twilight Saga, took home a whopping $3.346 billion at the box office, but almost a decade after it concluded, does the film stack up?

American audiences in particular have been binging the entire thing over the weekend and have shared their thoughts on the franchise with hilarious memes.

See some of their best takeaways here.

Just the news that Twilight was available on the streaming platform had people getting very excited for a weekend of binging.

A few even compared it to a spiritual experience.

And Arianna got the popcorn out.

One Twitter user decided that Edward and Bella had the worst storyline, despite being the lead characters.

Another realised the characters and their "toxic" behaviours had aged less than favourably.

Not to mention some of Bella's misguided actions...

Haven decided that these were the only characters that mattered.

And this Twitter user suggested it was all about the Egyptian Coven and The Amazons.

Olivia questioned some of the acting in certain scenes.

And this contradictory post from TikTok seemed to sum up a lot of people's confused feelings about the franchise overall.

The Twilight Saga is available to watch now on Netflix

