People are re-watching The Twilight Saga in the US - and the memes are hilarious

The Twilight Saga was released on Netflix and people are reacting. Picture: CD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The film franchise, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, was released on Netflix over the weekend, and fans are sharing their thoughts on it.

Every single Twilight film was released on Netflix on 16 July and it left people feeling very nostalgic.

The famous franchise, which was based on Stephanie Meyer's 2005 novel of the same name and starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, first hit the big screen on 2008 and came to an end in 2012.

Telling the story of star-crossed lovers Bella and her vampire paramour Edward, the films captured the imagination of teens and adults alike.

The five films, named The Twilight Saga, took home a whopping $3.346 billion at the box office, but almost a decade after it concluded, does the film stack up?

American audiences in particular have been binging the entire thing over the weekend and have shared their thoughts on the franchise with hilarious memes.

See some of their best takeaways here.

Just the news that Twilight was available on the streaming platform had people getting very excited for a weekend of binging.

A few even compared it to a spiritual experience.

can't wait to rewatch the twilight saga on netflix, bless pic.twitter.com/a56us8Qh3s — erika (@erikalarreinaga) July 16, 2021

And Arianna got the popcorn out.

twilight saga is now on netflix?!?!? oh yeah i’m about to go craaazzyyyy . watching it like it’s my first time pic.twitter.com/6493E5IDm4 — Arianna Barron (@_ariannabarron) July 17, 2021

One Twitter user decided that Edward and Bella had the worst storyline, despite being the lead characters.

Since #Twilight is trending, I think we need to discuss the fact that Edward and Bella’s story was THE WEAKEST STORY OF THE FAMILY pic.twitter.com/XHsbnAqrSK — Fitz_Gayrald (@FGayrald) July 19, 2021

Another realised the characters and their "toxic" behaviours had aged less than favourably.

It's over. Final Twilight marathon takeaways:



•Bella was the *worst* person



•Charlie deserved better



•Edward was toxic AF. The whole relationship was toxic tbh.



•That faux fight scene was an actual fucking crime bc TFDYM IT WASN'T REAL pic.twitter.com/XDWzPvw8eb — Letitia Fckn Lewis (@HiighLiine) July 19, 2021

Not to mention some of Bella's misguided actions...

Bella laying in the middle of the forest at night. Baby what is you doin…?? #Twilight pic.twitter.com/q2GqnPyTHK — ME|© (@diff3r3nt_DAY) July 19, 2021

Haven decided that these were the only characters that mattered.

The ONLY twilight characters that matter pic.twitter.com/V8Lag6tLVF — coochiedestroyer5 (@_Haven_Bock_) July 19, 2021

And this Twitter user suggested it was all about the Egyptian Coven and The Amazons.

Don’t understand how y’all was so obsessed with Edward/Jacob/Bella when the Egyptian coven and the amazons existed #Twilight pic.twitter.com/VC6U3UM2km — SMOTCHE✨ (@MysticSmotche) July 19, 2021

Olivia questioned some of the acting in certain scenes.

watching twilight again realizing how funny this scene actually was edward looking constipated then bella looking irritated lmaooo pic.twitter.com/e5cZG3QNnZ — laila (@oliviasdestiny) July 19, 2021

And this contradictory post from TikTok seemed to sum up a lot of people's confused feelings about the franchise overall.

losing it at this explanation of twilight pic.twitter.com/XSHV7anh2s — (a)lina 🌞 PJO breakdown (@sankta_uhleena) July 18, 2021

The Twilight Saga is available to watch now on Netflix