Fans react as Robert Pattinson shoots Batman in Liverpool as city is given "very high" Covid risk status

12 October 2020, 20:08 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 20:26

Robert Pattinson shoots Batman in Liverpool, UK
Robert Pattinson shoots Batman in Liverpool, UK. Picture: MEGA/GC Images

The actor was spotted filming for his role in the next superhero film at the city's St George's Hall just as greater restrictions were announced.

Robert Pattinson was on shoot in Liverpool this week among his Batman cast.

The superhero film franchise might be more associated with the United States, but it called upon the grand architecture of the city's St George's Hall to shoot one of its scenes.

Pattinson - who plays the Dark Night in this instalment of the franchise - can be seen looking very pale and wearing a black suit for what is thought to be a funeral scene.

Images from the real-life set sees crowds gathered in mournful attire with Gotham City police line barricades and American-style police cars completing the scene.

READ MORE: Batman returns to filming after Robert Pattinson contracts COVID-19

The celebrity film news comes just as Boris Johnson announced a three tiered system for local areas, with different restrictions put in place in England depending if the risk of contracting the virus in each area was "medium," "high" or "very high".

As a city now placed in the "very high" category, Liverpool will experience the closure of pubs, bars, gyms, leisure centres, betting shops and casinos and from this Wednesday 14 October.

Filming had to be halted on Batman earlier this year, due to Pattinson contracting the virus, so the irony of the cast now shooting in on of the most high risk areas in the country has not been lost on some.

One Twitter user shared a video of the shoot, writing: "so much for the rule of six".

Another went as far as to ask why they were allowed to film in such crowds when gyms would be closed in the area.

