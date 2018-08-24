Ali G “Returns” To Troll President Donald Trump

24 August 2018, 10:58

Ali G and Donald Trump
Ali G and Donald Trump. Picture: Keith Bedford/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy character has tweeted a message to the President praising him for being a “genuine gangsta”.

Ali G has returned… in a special tweet designed to troll President Donald Trump.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, whose latest satirical series Who Is America is currently airing on Channel 4, re-posted his famous 2003 encounter with the businessman-turned-politican.

Under the guise of his classic Ali G character, the comedian took a swipe at the news that Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of fraud.

Ali G praised “Ronald” Trump and declared: “U iz a genuine gangsta! And it turns out most of your crew are too innit (4 guilty so far. U iz de Suge Knight of world leaderz innit.”

The funnyman went on to take a shot at the revelation that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted he made payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal at the direction of “a candidate for federal office”.

Ali G went on: “Nuff respeck for bonin all dem pornstars - but why iz u payin dem money to keep quiet about it?.

The fictional hip-hop lover from Staines-on-Thames concluded by saying: “Peace out, u iz a hinspiration for young people, showing dem u can become President of America without having to give up a life of crime.

“Bigupyaself O.G.”

The final episode of Who Is America airs on Monday 27 August at 10.30pm.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Ali G and Donald Trump

Ali G “Returns” To Troll President Donald Trump

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, 2010

Stephen Merchant Reveals If He’d Work With Ricky Gervais Again

Big Bang Theory to end next year with 'epic' close

Idris Elba at the Yardie premiere

VIDEO: Idris Elba Responds To Those Bond Rumours

Danny Boyle quits as director of next James Bond Film after 'creative differences'