Alan Carr shares update after collapsing in the middle of Glasgow set

Alan Carr with video of himself inset. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Windmill 2. Instagram/chattyman

By Jenny Mensah

The comedian was seen rolling around on stage in the middle of his Glasgow gig, but revealed it was due to getting a cramp during a gag.

Alan Carr has posted an update after appearing to collapse on stage.

The comedian was halfway through his set at Glasgow's King's Theatre on Sunday (10th July) when he fell to the floor- much to the concern of his fans.

Now, in a video posted to Instagram, the Drag Race UK judge revealed the reason for the mishap.

He said: "I've been performing up at Glasgow and there's a bit in my routine where I pretend to be Jason Statham and I high kicked then I got the worst cramp ever.

"Oh my god. It was shooting pains and I was rolling around the floor and people thought it was part of the act."

The Chatty Man added: "I had to finish the show, but I've healed now. I've had some ibuprofen. I think I've torn it, but hopefully I'll have a bit of rest.

"[...] I'm fine, I'm fine. I just felt eggy and I just felt silly rolling around the floor. I've never known anything like it, but anyway I will soldier on as I always do."

Alan Carr continues his 2022 Regional Trinket Tour with dates at Newcastle's O2 City Hall on 12th June, before heading to Inverness, Aberdeen, Nottingham and Reading.

His UK dates this year include two shows at London's Eventim Apollo on 7th and 8th October.

