Alan Carr almost does a Piers Morgan on The Chris Moyles Show
17 March 2021, 19:02 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 19:05
Chris Moyles couldn't help teasing the comedian about some of the highbrow chat on his new podcast. Find out more about Life's A Beach here.
Alan Carr appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week where he spoke to Chris and the team about his brand new podcast Life's A Beach.
However, he didn't quite expect Chris to give him quite such a hard time about his shirt or some of his show content either!
Watch our interview with the hilarious Alan Carr above.
Listen to Alan Carr's Life's A Beach here
READ MORE: Alan Carr "goes up a cup size" during the pandemic
Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show: