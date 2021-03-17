Alan Carr almost does a Piers Morgan on The Chris Moyles Show

17 March 2021, 19:02 | Updated: 17 March 2021, 19:05

By Radio X

Chris Moyles couldn't help teasing the comedian about some of the highbrow chat on his new podcast. Find out more about Life's A Beach here.

Alan Carr appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week where he spoke to Chris and the team about his brand new podcast Life's A Beach.

However, he didn't quite expect Chris to give him quite such a hard time about his shirt or some of his show content either!

Watch our interview with the hilarious Alan Carr above.

Listen to Alan Carr's Life's A Beach here

Alan Carr on The Chris Moyles Show
Alan Carr on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Alan Carr "goes up a cup size" during the pandemic

Listen to the latest podcast on The Chris Moyles Show:

