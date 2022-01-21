Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce split after 13 years

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton have announced their split. Picture: David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The comedian and TV presenter has separated from his husband of three years and partner of 13.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton have announced their split.

The TV presenter and his partner released a joint statement confirming their separation and revealing the decision was made "amicably".

The statement, made vie PA, read: "After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

"They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways."

They concluded: "We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time."

READ MORE: Alan Carr almost does a Piers Morgan on The Chris Moyles Show

Carr and Drayton have been together 13 years. They famously wed in LA in 2018, with Adele - who is Carr's best friend - becoming ordained so she could marry the pair.

Adele shared an imagine of herself dressed in papal-esque gear soon after with the caption: "Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up... @chattyman

#LoveisLove".

Carr will no doubt have the British singer-songwriter to help him through the process, after she went through her own split with ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she finalised her divorce with in 2021.

Adele's 30 album deals with plenty of themes surrounding the divorce, which Adele has made no secret of.

Confirming her new album last year, she wrote: she wrote: "I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually."

She added: "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go so far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life.

"And so, I'm ready to finally put this album out."

READ MORE: Watch Travis Barker's drum cover of Adele's Easy On Me