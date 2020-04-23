After Life 2: Ricky Gervais reveals "rare" and "emotional" responses he's received from fans

23 April 2020, 22:45 | Updated: 23 April 2020, 22:56

The creator and star of the Netflix show spoke to Radio X's Danny Wallace about the touching responses he's had from those grieving since the show first aired.

Ricky Gervais has reflected on the unexpected impact his After Life series has had on audiences.

The comedian, writer and actor - who stars as widower Tony in his hit Netflix series - spoke to Radio X's Danny Wallace about everything from the release of season 2 to how he's filling his time in lockdown.

Asked about the impact the series has had, Gervais revealed that he received over 300 letters in the first week of the first season being aired, and he still gets people coming up to him and opening up about their grief now.

"Genuinely. I’ve never had a reaction like it, he mused. "And I don’t just mean the size of the reaction, as that could be a reflection of the fact Netflix has £170 million subscribers worldwide, which is mind-blowing really when you think about It [...] but it was the emotional response.

"My agent on the first week got 300 letters. Now that is really rare, where people are bothering to write letters, and they were telling their own story, so it wasn’t a tweet, it wasn’t a thumbs up."

READ MORE: What happened at the end of Ricky Gervais' After Life season 1?

Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes 2020 with screengrab of him in Netflix's After Life inset
Ricky Gervais shares emotional responses to his After Life series. Picture: 1. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix 2. YouTube/Netflix's After Life 2

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais thanks fans for tributes after death of his pet cat Ollie

The Office creator added: People come up to me on the street. Usually it’s, ‘I loved the show,’ or ‘Give it to them at the Golden Globes’ and now they come up and approach me and say, ‘I lost my brother three weeks before I watched it and you think, ‘Oh my god. Everyone’s grieving.

"Everyone in the world is grieving about something all the time and the older you get the more you’ve got to grieve about... And I really didn’t think of it as a document about grief.”

Gervais also stressed the importance of talking about taboo subjects such as death.

“I think there’s too much of people worrying about taboo subjects and that’s why they stay taboo, and I think that just laughing in the face of adversity is good for you. It really is”.

After Life season 2 is available on Netflix from Friday 24 April.

Listen to the full interview on The Important Broadcast this Sunday 26 April from 11am.

Listen to the latest Important podcast here:

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Animated versions of The Beatles in Yellow Submarine US poster

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine film singalong: What time is it on & how to watch

The Beatles

Ricky Gervais and Penelope Wilton in After Life

What happened at the end of Ricky Gervais' After Life season 1?
Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2

When is Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2 on Netflix and what's the official trailer?
Tom Hanks and wife and actress Rita Wilson at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's blood to be used for COVID-19 vaccine
The first official trailer for CAPONE with Tom Hardy is released

When is Capone released, what's the trailer and who stars alongside Tom Hardy?

Latest On Radio X

The Beatles - Yellow Submarine film

Is Yellow Submarine by The Beatles really about drugs?

The Beatles

Thank you to our NHS and frontline heroes

Applaud the NHS & our Frontline Heroes in Clap For Our Carers campaign
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer's 2020 Hella Mega tour dates postponed: 2021 dates TBC

Green Day

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Why Times Like These and other Foo Fighters covers make Dave Grohl cry

Foo Fighters

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs at the 2012 Coachella Festival

These isolated vocal tracks will blow your mind

Features

Liam Fray sings Simon & Garfunkel's The Only Living Boy In New York

Courteeners' Liam Fray covers one of his favourite tracks as he shares touching memory of his dad

Courteeners