After Life season 3 release date and official artwork revealed

Ricky Gervais and Penelope Wilton in After Life. Picture: Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

Ricky Gervais has shared a poster for the third season of his hit Netflix show. Find out when it's released and what to expect.

Ricky Gervais has shared the official artwork for After Life season 3 and confirmed its release date.

The hit Netflix show, created by and starring the comedian - follows the life of Tony, who is coming to terms with his wife Lisa's death.

Since the release of season one, the show has captured the hearts and minds of audiences across the globe, with celeb fans from Liam Gallagher to Muse's Matt Bellamy, so there's no doubt that audiences will be waiting with to see what happens to Tony and his faithful companion Brandy.

Find out more about After Life season 3 including when it's released, who returns in the cast and what to expect from the plot.

When is After Life season 3 out on Netflix?

Ricky Gervais' hit series After Life returns on 14th January 2022.

Who returns in the cast for After Life 3?

After Life 3 will no doubt see the return of Ricky Gervais as Tony, Ashley Jensen as Emma , Kerry Godliman, who appears as his late wife Lisa, Roisin Conaty, who plays Roxy, Diane Morgan, who plays Kath, Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Sandy, Tom Basden, who plays his brother-in-law Matt and more.

And of course, since he's in the poster, we expect to see the return of Anti, who plays German Shepherd Brandy in the show.

Will After Life season 3 be the last?

In a live chat, which he shared on Twitter, Gervais vowed that the third season would be the last, joking that he'd have to "take Tambury out with a meteor" to be sure it wouldn't come back.

What will happen in After Life season 3?

It's not yet clear what will happen yet in the third and final season, but Ricky Gervais assured fans that the lovable dog Brandy will not be killed off. He also shared the opening line of the first episode, which sees Tony say: "Hungry?"

What happened in After Life Season 2?

Nowhere near accepting the loss of his wife Lisa, Tony also learns of the death of his father. His suicidal feelings return and Roxy confronts him on the appearance of sleeping pills in his home. Tony gives a eulogy for his father and struggles to strengthen his relationship with Nurse Emma, telling her it feels like he's cheating on his late wife.

He seems to isolate himself and puts on a facade of being ok, but in fact appears to slip into a deeper depression. His dog Brandi comes to the rescue once more and her presence stops him from committing suicide. The end of the season sees Emma turn up at his door and assure him she's happy to be there for Tony until he's ready for something deeper.

