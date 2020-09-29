Ricky Gervais teases After Life 3 with photo of second draft and opening lines

Ricky Gervais gives update on After Life 3. Picture: Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty

The actor, comedian, writer and director posted a photo of himself posing with the second draft of the script for the third instalment of the series.

Ricky Gervais has finished writing the second draft of After Life's third series.

The comedian - who also writes, directs, and stars Tony in the franchise, who is coming to terms with his wife Lisa's (Kerry Godliman) death, in the hit show - teased fans with the latest script for the upcoming third season.

In the snap, Ricky can be seen smiling behind the screenplay, which reads: "After Life 3. By Ricky Gervais, 2nd Draft."

After being prompted by a fan, the 59-year-old went on to reveal the first line of the series, sharing a photo which read: "Tony: Hungry?"

Fans of the Netflix show quickly went into meltdown, however a release date is yet to be revealed.

Gervais previously confirmed there would be a third season earlier this year.

He wrote: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at

@Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault."

However, he later revealed it will be the last season of the show.

He explained: "I'm here to tell you the ... I don't know if it is good news, I'm doing a third series of After Life. Last one. Definitely."

