VIDEO: Dom's fantasy life with Taron Egerton is VERY interesting

Dom revealed how proud he was of Taron Egerton's recent performance with Elton John, which led him to get a little carried away...

This week saw The Chris Moyles Show react to Taron Egerton's duet with Elton John at his annual Oscars viewing party.

Dom, being closely acquainted with the star of the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, had very specific feelings of pride.

This of course led Dom to reveal his fantasy life in which he does a technical job and he and Taron Egerton live in the same apartment block.

Not weird at all.

