These Actors Were Supposed To Star In Groundhog Day...

Bill Murray in Groundhog Day. Picture: Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Bill Murray wasn't the first actor considered for the role - and here are the other stars considered to play the grumpy weatherman...

Today is 2 February, otherwise known as Groundhog Day- the bizarre US tradition which inspired the film of the same name.

But what if we told you that the iconic 90s movie starring Bill Murray could have actually had someone equally famous and brilliant as its lead?

According to Digital Spy, Tom Hanks was originally teed up for the 1993 film, but director Harold Ramis decided he was "too nice," and his redemption wouldn't have been convincing enough.

Little did he know that 24 years later we'd still all be confusing the two anyway...

is this tom hanks or bill murray pic.twitter.com/JcB8SeYsPT — karma☾ (@startingspark) January 8, 2017

It's definitely Bill Murray, by the way! According to the outlet, other actors who were also considered for the role but were deemed too nice were Chevy Chase, Steve Martin and John Travolta. Err...

Let's face it, Ramis made the perfect choice, because we can't imagine anyone other than Bill Murray saying this: