Wolf Alice return with The Last Man On Earth and Blue Weekend album details. Picture: Press/Jordan Hemingway

By Jenny Mensah

Ellie Rowsell and co have shared their latest single and its visuals, marking their first new music since 2017's Visions of a Life album.

Wolf Alice have returned with The Last Man On Earth and announced the details of their Blue Weekend album.

The London-formed quartet - who are made up of Ellie Rowsell, Joel Amey, Joff Oddie and Theo Ellis - have released their haunting new single and its video this week, giving us a taste of what's to come from their new record.

It marks the band's first official material since their 2017 album, Visions of a Life, which beat stiff competition to take home the gong for the Hyundai Mercury Music Prize.

Get the first slice of the band's new music in these stunning Jordan Hemingway-directed visuals:

Speaking to their fans, Wolf Alice said: "Hello guys ;)

"It’s been a while, 4 years in fact. We quite literally could’ve had 4 babies each in that time but instead we’ve grown out two mullets, gathered a few wrinkles, downloaded TikTok, deleted it and then downloaded it again and now finally we’ve made you some new music. We think it's our best stuff yet."

Alongside the single comes the details for Wolf Alice's third studio album Blue Weekend, which is set for release in June 2021.

They shared the album artwork alongside the caption: "Our third album 'Blue Weekend' will be released on the 11th of June. We really put our heart and soul into this record and we cannot wait for you to hear it. "

Our third album 'Blue Weekend' will be released on the 11th of June. We really put our heart and soul into this record and we cannot wait for you to hear it. Pre-order it now. LOVE YOU. Album artwork by Jordan Hemingway xxxxx https://t.co/tveSixMztO pic.twitter.com/FG6WiCHgzA — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) February 24, 2021

See the tracklist for Wolf Alice's Blue Weekend here:

1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick On The Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play The Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man On Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II