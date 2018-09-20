Wolf Alice Named Hyundai Mercury Prize 2018 Winner
20 September 2018, 22:13 | Updated: 20 September 2018, 22:37
The London band have beat off competition from Noel Gallagher, Lily Allen and Arctic Monkeys to win the 2018 award for best album.
The London band, fronted by singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell, won the award for best album of the past year for their second LP, Visions Of A Life.
Visions Of A Life was released in September 2017 and has spawned the singles Don’t Delete The Kisses and Beautifully Unconventionial. Wolf Alice formed back in 2010 around the acoustic duo of Rowsell and guitarist Joff Oddie.
Watch the moment the winner was announced:
The award was given at a glittering ceremony at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, which saw live performances from Florence And The Machine, Wolf Alice, Jorja Smith, Everything Everything, Nadine Shah, Lily Allen, King Krule and Novelist. Noel Gallagher was present at the show as his third solo album, Who Built The Moon, was nominated, but he did not perform.
The 12 nominated albums were:
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Everything Everything – A Fever Dream
Everything is Recorded – Everything is Recorded
Florence + The Machine – High as Hope
Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
King Krule – The Ooz
Lily Allen – No Shame
Nadine Shah – Holiday Destination
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?
Novelist – Novelist Guy
Sons of Kemet – Your Queen is a Reptile
Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life
Previous winners have included Primal Scream, Suede, Portishead, Arctic Monkeys and Elbow. The winner of the 2017 prize was Sampha for his debut album Process.