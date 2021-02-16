Wolf Alice tease return with The Last Man On Earth

16 February 2021, 11:28

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell at The O2 Academy Brixton
Wolf Alice have teased the return of new music. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Ellie Rowsell and co have teased what appears to be news of their third studio album and the follow-up to 2017's Visions of a Life.

Wolf Alice have appeared to tease their musical comeback.

The band - who consist of Ellie Rowsell, Joel Amey, Joff Oddie and Theo Ellis - have shared new visuals on their official website along with the title The Last Man On Earth.

The Bros rockers also invited their fans to sign up for their mailing list with the promise that they "will be in touch soon".

Wolf Alice's The Last Man On Earth teaser
Wolf Alice's The Last Man On Earth teaser. Picture: wolfalice.co.uk

READ MORE: Wolf Alice win the 2018 Mercury Prize

Fans have speculated that it could mean their third studio album is on its wa, with the band not releasing an official record in three and a half years.

If the band are set to release their third album, it would follow their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool and 2017's Visions of a Life, which won the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Music Prize and included the tracks Yuk Foo and Don't Delete the Kisses.

Since then, frontwomen Ellie Rowsell has collaborated with Mura Masa on Teenage Headache Dreams last year:

