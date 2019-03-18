Why Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder doesn’t miss drugs: “I’m an old c*** now”

18 March 2019, 14:24 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 15:10

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder
Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Step On legend has revealed why he doesn't care that his drug-taking days are behind him.

Shaun Ryder says he doesn't miss taking drugs because he's an "old c*** now".

The Happy Mondays frontman was known for his hedonism and drug taking ways at the height of the band's popularity in the 90s, but in recent years has said goodbye to the rockstar lifestyle in favour of cycling.

Now, in a new interview, the Manchester legend has revealed why he's happily ditched illegal substances in favour of "watching the news".

Asked by i News if he misses drug taking, the Step On singer replied: "No!"

He added: "Not any more. I was 40 and living like I was when I was 18. It wasn’t a health reason. I was like: ‘I’m an old c**t now, I don’t want to be embarrassing my kids. I just decided to knock it on the head. I know people my age still on it, and good luck to them."

When asked if he was referring to his Happy Mondays bandmate Bez, he affirmed: "Bez is what you’d call a garbage head. He’ll take anything going."


Happy Mondays' Bez, Rowetta and Shaun Ryder in 1991
Happy Mondays' Bez, Rowetta and Shaun Ryder in 1991. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Talking about whether people still expect him to be the life and soul of the party, the Hallelujah singer revealed: "I get it all the time. I’ll turn up in places and there’ll be a load of charlie and booze and birds and: ‘We’re going off to this club’. I’m like: ‘I’m not in, mate, I’m off to bed, watching the news.’

"If you’re happy doing that, fair enough. But it’s not me any more. I’m just dead happy being how I am now. Even if I do look like a big toe.”

Watch Shaun Ryder an enema on TV:

Meanwhile, it's been previously reported that Bez is in talks for Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

According to The Mirror, the Happy Mondays star, who's famous for throwing shapes with the Madchester band, is reportedly signing himself up for the celebrity dancing competition.

The maraca-wielding Mancunian, whose real name is Mark Berry, previously confirmed he was game for the show, telling the outlet: "Strictly Come Dancing? I’d have a top time and give it 100%. I reckon I could go all the way...dancing has made me famous, and entertaining people is what I do best."

He added: "I’ve lost count of the number of blokes who’ve come up to me over the years and said ‘thanks for making it OK for indie guys to get on the dance floor’."

READ MORE: Did You Know Happy Mondays’ Biggest Hit Was A Cover?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis at Benicassim 2017

VIDEOS: How tall is Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis?

Foals

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke

Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Radiohead’s Pyramid Song at Egyptian Pyramids

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Lily Allen and Liam Gallagher

WATCH: Lily Allen details joining Mile High Club with Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher

Blink 182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus in 2002

VIDEO: Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink 182?

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Egypt Pyramids gig: How to stream it

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stormzy, The Killers' Brandon Flowers and The Cure's Robert Smith

Glastonbury 2019 headliners confirmed: Reactions & reponses