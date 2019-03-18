Why Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder doesn’t miss drugs: “I’m an old c*** now”

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Step On legend has revealed why he doesn't care that his drug-taking days are behind him.

Shaun Ryder says he doesn't miss taking drugs because he's an "old c*** now".

The Happy Mondays frontman was known for his hedonism and drug taking ways at the height of the band's popularity in the 90s, but in recent years has said goodbye to the rockstar lifestyle in favour of cycling.

Now, in a new interview, the Manchester legend has revealed why he's happily ditched illegal substances in favour of "watching the news".

Asked by i News if he misses drug taking, the Step On singer replied: "No!"

He added: "Not any more. I was 40 and living like I was when I was 18. It wasn’t a health reason. I was like: ‘I’m an old c**t now, I don’t want to be embarrassing my kids. I just decided to knock it on the head. I know people my age still on it, and good luck to them."

When asked if he was referring to his Happy Mondays bandmate Bez, he affirmed: "Bez is what you’d call a garbage head. He’ll take anything going."





Happy Mondays' Bez, Rowetta and Shaun Ryder in 1991. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Talking about whether people still expect him to be the life and soul of the party, the Hallelujah singer revealed: "I get it all the time. I’ll turn up in places and there’ll be a load of charlie and booze and birds and: ‘We’re going off to this club’. I’m like: ‘I’m not in, mate, I’m off to bed, watching the news.’

"If you’re happy doing that, fair enough. But it’s not me any more. I’m just dead happy being how I am now. Even if I do look like a big toe.”



Watch Shaun Ryder an enema on TV:

Meanwhile, it's been previously reported that Bez is in talks for Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

According to The Mirror, the Happy Mondays star, who's famous for throwing shapes with the Madchester band, is reportedly signing himself up for the celebrity dancing competition.

The maraca-wielding Mancunian, whose real name is Mark Berry, previously confirmed he was game for the show, telling the outlet: "Strictly Come Dancing? I’d have a top time and give it 100%. I reckon I could go all the way...dancing has made me famous, and entertaining people is what I do best."

He added: "I’ve lost count of the number of blokes who’ve come up to me over the years and said ‘thanks for making it OK for indie guys to get on the dance floor’."

