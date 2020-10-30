WATCH: The Strokes wear face masks for Saturday Night Live promo

The New York band will perform on the US TV show on Halloween.

The Strokes are set to appear on the Halloween edition of Saturday Night Live in the US this weekend - and have appeared on a promotional spot wearing masks.

Guest host for the show is stand up John Mulaney, who introduces the clip.

Saturday Night Live cast member Ego Nwodim notes that "After the show Daylight Saving Time ends" to which Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas adds: "And don't forget to turn back your clocks".*

"Is there anything else coming up that we want to remind them about?" adds Mulaney in a deeply ironic reference to the upcoming US election next week.

"Thanksgiving?" asks Casablancas.

In another spot, Mulaney notes that since he last hosted the show in February 2020, there's been "a global pandemic that ruined everything. Sorry about that."

* Radio X reminds you that turning back your clocks is only a requirement in the US - in the UK, we did ours last weekend.