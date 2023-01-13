Watch footage of Jeff Beck's final gig

By Radio X

Videos of the legendary musician's final concert have been shared since his passing this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tributes have continued to pour in for Jeff Beck, who passed away this week.

The legendary guitarist died on Tuesday 10th January, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis and now fans have begun to share footage from his final gig.

Beck death's came as a surprise to many, because he was performing very recently as late as November last year.

Find out what happened at Jeff Beck's final gig, relive clips of his performance with his dear friend and collaborator Johnny Depp and find out what was on the setlist.

Jeff Beck Reno NV 11/12/22 Cause We... https://t.co/lpba8j4b3U via @YouTube Dernier show 12 novembre 2022 Reno #JeffBeck — ClocloQuébec (@ClocloQuebec4) January 11, 2023

READ MORE: Legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies aged 78

When was Jeff Beck's last concert?

Jeff Beck last performed at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on Saturday 12th November 2022. The gig was part of the legendary guitar player's US tour with Johnny Depp, which followed the release of the duo's collaborative LP 18.

The pair played a 20-song set, which included the likes of Jeff Beck's This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr, his 1976 single and Syreeta cover 'Cause We've Ended as Lovers, plus covers of the likes of The Velvet Underground's Venus in Furs and The Beatles' A Day in the Life.

What was on the setlist at Jeff Beck's final gig?

See Jeff Becks' setlist from the Grand Sierra resort on 12th November 2022:

Freeway Jam (Jeff Beck cover) Loose Cannon (Jeff Beck cover) Midnight Walker (Davy Spillane cover) Big Block (Jeff Beck cover) Caroline, No (Brian Wilson cover) You Know You Know (Mahavishnu Orchestra cover) Me and the Devil Blues (Robert Johnson cover) Star Cycle (Jeff Beck cover) Brush With the Blues You Never Know (Jeff Beck cover) 'Cause We've Ended as Lovers (Syreeta cover) Rumble (Link Wray & His Raymen cover) This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr Isolation (John Lennon cover) Time (Dennis Wilson cover) Venus in Furs (The Velvet Underground cover) A Day in the Life (The Beatles cover) Corpus Christi Carol (Benjamin Britten cover) Little Wing (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover) The Death and Resurrection Show (Killing Joke cover)

READ MORE: Celebrities and public figures we sadly lost in 2022