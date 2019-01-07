VIDEO: Jade Bird reveals next single confirms album release date

The Uh-Huh singer visited The Chris Moyles Show to confirm she'll be playing Radio X's Great X-Pectations Live and revealed her plans for the year.

Jade Bird has revealed the name of her next single and confirmed the release date of her debut album.

The Uh-Huh singer visited The Chris Moyles Show to confirm she'll be part of the line-up at Radio X presents Great X-Pectations LIVE on Tuesday 29 January, which will also see Ten Tonnes and Yonaka play London's Garage.

Asked what her plans were for early this year, the Love Has All Been Done Before singer told Radio X that I Get No Joy will be released as a single in the next few weeks, followed by her debut album on 19 April.

Jade also talked about how awkward posing for photoshoots can make her feel because of her northern roots.

Jade Bird is one of Radio X's Great X-Pectations 2019, making up a list of 20 artists we have tipped for big things this year.

The singer-songwriter took part in a very special session for Radio X, playing her Uh-Huh and Love Has All Been Done Before singles.

