Radio X presents Great X-Pectations LIVE

Jade Bird, Ten Tonnes and Yonaka will play a special show in London in support of Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. Find out how to get tickets here.

Three of the UK’s most exciting new breakthrough acts - Jade Bird, Ten Tonnes and Yonaka - will play Radio X Great X-Pectations Live at London’s The Garage on 29 January 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, 7 January.

All three artists featured in Radio X’s Great X-Pectations 2019 list - a selection of the bands, artists and singer-songwriters tipped by the station as ones to watch in the next twelve months. See the full list here

Jade Bird Jade Bird’s voice recalls Patti Smith and Alanis Morissette and has a sound that mixes Americana and indie pop. The 21-year-old will be heading out on tour with Hozier in March. Jade Bird. Picture: Shervin Lainez / Glassnote Records Ten Tonnes Ten Tonnes – otherwise known as Ethan Barnett – is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter from Hertford who has been mentored by Hugo White of The Maccabees. He toured with Stereophonics and Tom Grennan last year. Ten Tonnes. Picture: Warner Music UK Yonaka Brighton four-piece Yonaka create dark, distorted, beats-heavy guitar rock, fronted by the charismatic Theresa Jarvis. 2018 saw them tour with Bring Me The Horizon, with their latest EP Creature being released in November. Yonaka. Picture: Atlantic Records

Radio X Great X-Pectations Live will be hosted by John Kennedy, presenter of Radio X’s week night new music show X-Posure. “The most trusted man in music” was the first person to play Adele on the radio and has been instrumental in introducing artists including Florence + the Machine, Mumford And Sons and The xx to the UK airwaves. The multi-artist gig is in support of Radio X’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Radio X Great X-Pectations Live in support of Global’s Make Some Noise

Featuring Jade Bird, Ten Tonnes and Yonaka

Tuesday 29 January, 7pm (doors)

The Garage, 20-22 Highbury Corner, London, N5 1RD

Tickets: £25 - available from TicketWeb (16 and over)

Global’s Make Some Noise is Radio X's very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

More information is available at makesomenoise.com.