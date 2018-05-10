INTERVIEW: Scott Hutchison's Brother Appeals For His Return

Grant Hutchison, the sibling and bandmate of the missing Frightened Rabbit singer, has spoken to Radio X about his concern for his brother.

Grant Hutchison has spoken out about his missing brother and today appealed for his safe return.

Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison was reported missing on Wednesday (9 May), after he was last spotted leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland at 01:00.

The band have previously expressed concerns for the singer's safety and taken to social media to reveal he may be in a "fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself".

Now, speaking to Radio X, Grant - who also features in the Scottish band - has talked about the "immense support" for his brother and pleaded with him to "come back".

Asked how they've been dealing with the troubling news, the drummer said: "We’ve been coping as well as we can really, I mean, all the family are together and just supporting each other and doing all we can to try and let Scott know that we’re all here for him and that we love him.

"It’s very up and down, it comes in waves, and we just all feel a little helpless, but the support’s been incredible."

Referring to the story being shared across social media by concerned fans and even Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, he added: "The support’s been immense and it really genuinely does keep us going and keep us feeling positive about the situation.

"You know, to know that there’s that many people out there who care about so much about Scott and want us to know that and want him to know that as well. If he has access to get online and he’s seen any of it then it’s important that we keep sharing that, you know, to let him know that he’s loved and that we just want him to come back, and just let him know that everything’s alright."

Asked what he would say to his brother if he was listening, Hutchison said: "Just to come back. There’s nothing that is so insurmountable that we can’t figure it out together and help you to get better and we’re all here for you and we all love you very much.

"If you can see the support online as well, then just know that everyone loves you very much and we just want you to come back and be safe."

This morning Grant shared an update with Frightened Rabbit fans on Twitter, telling their followers: "We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning. Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going G"

Edinburgh Police also shared an appeal for the 36-year-old stating that he is "missing from Glasgow, but believe to be be in the Capital".

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58 LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.