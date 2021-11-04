Travis Barker signs Avril Lavigne to DTA his Records label

Travis Barker has signed Avril Lavigne to DTA Records. Picture: 1. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty 2. Instagram/Avril Lavigne 3. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Blink 182 drummer shared images of himself celebrating with the Sk8er Boi singer, who is now part of his roster on DTA Records.

Avril Lavigne has signed to Travis Barker's record label.

The Sk8er Boi singer has joined the roster of Blink-182 drummer's imprint at Elektra - which he launched in 2019 - called DTA Records and they've teased that new music could be on its way next week.

Lavigne hared a series of pictures with the All The Small Things rocker, which she captioned: “Let’s f*** s*** up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week ?"

The 45-year-old drummer captioned a GIF of them popping bubbles on his Instagram: "Welcome to @dtarecords @avrillavigne !"

The news isn't very surprising, since the pair recently worked together on Willow's GROW single, with Barker providing the drums on the collab.

Watch the pair get up to mischief in their official video for the single here:

The 37-year-old rocker was also one of the artists to perform at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors gig this past Halloween weekend.

Speaking of his imprint, the Blink rocker said: "I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development.

“As an artist, it's important to me that an artist's vision is protected at all costs. It's crucial that I'm able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena. Elektra's track record and belief are proof of that, and I'm stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records."



Avril Lavigne is seeming to return to her pop-punk roots after 2019's emotional departure, Head Above Water, which detailed the star's battle with Lyme disease.

And the Girlfriend singer previously confirmed her seventh studio album is complete after working on it in the studio with producer John Feldmann, Mod, Travis, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Lavigne is also currently dating rap rocker Mod Sun and teamed up with her beau on his track Flames.

Watch their official video, which. was released in January this year:

