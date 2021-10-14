Tom Meighan shares teaser of solo track Would You Mind

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has released a clip of new music. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

The former Kasabian frontman shared a snippet of his reflective solo material on the same night his ex bandmates played their first gig without him.

Tom Meighan has shared a snippet of his first solo material.

The former Kasabian frontman was charged with assaulting his partner Vikki Ager in July 2020 and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid labour.

Shortly before the hearing, the Leicester rockers parted ways with Meighan, later explaining that they couldn't "condone" the conviction.

Meighan has since spoken about mental health issues and alcohol addiction and shared his plans to make new music.

Now he's released a first listen of his new single entitled Would You Mind.

Listen to a clip of the track here.

His video, which sees him recording in the studio, came alongside the caption: "It’s no secret that I’ve been struggling for the last few years. Music is my therapy and I have have been recording some songs that I now feel ready to share.

"This is taken from Would You Mind, that I wrote about asking for help when you need it the most but can’t find the courage to ask.

"Your support has kept me going and I can’t wait to get more music to you.

"Love to you with all my heart,

"Tom xxx".

READ MORE: Kasabian play first gig since Tom Meighan's departure

On a previous Instagram post shared earlier this week, Meighan wrote: "Hi all, I just wanted to say a massive thank you for the overwhelming support I’ve received since my post on medium.com".

He added: "You have all been amazing and I hope I’ve managed to help other people who are struggling."

The post Meighan is referring to is one he shared on medium.com on Tuesday 28 September, which shed light on some of the events which led up to his horrific assault, his mental health struggles and discusses his road to recovery.

In the lengthy message entitled Check Your Soul: Why it’s never too late, the 40-year-old began: "I had all the bravado that you need as a lead singer of a rock band. On stage, I felt like a Jedi Knight — tuned in and let loose. But underneath it all, I was a ticking time bomb."

He added: "I’ve always struggled with my mental health; it’s no secret. I’ve also suffered from anxiety since I was a kid. It’s actually my nervous energy that you see onstage, not cocky swagger. But the lifestyle made me worse. I was pushing everything down with drink and drugs — suppressing my feelings. I ignored every red flag.

"For a long time, I knew something was wrong, really wrong in my head. But I didn’t check myself. That’s until I hit a rock bottom. Last year, in April 2020, I did something I will never forgive myself for: I physically assaulted my now wife Vikki in a row fulled by alcohol. It was totally unacceptable. In fact, it makes me feel sick every time I think about it."

Read it in full here.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please reach out to the following organisations:

National Domestic Abuse Helpline

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Tel: 0807 2000 247

Living Without Abuse

lwa.org.uk

Tel: 0808 80 200 28

Refuge

refuge.org.uk

Tel: 0808 2000 247

Victim Support

victimsupport.org.uk

Tel: 0808168 9111

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

mind.org.uk

Tel: 0300 123 3393