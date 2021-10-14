Kasabian play first gig since Tom Meighan's departure

14 October 2021, 10:55 | Updated: 14 October 2021, 10:58

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at O2 Academy, Glasgow
Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at the O2 Academy, Glasgow. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Leicester rockers took to the stage at Glasgow's O2 Academy with Serge as frontman. Get the setlist and find out what went down.

Kasabian took to the stage for the first time last night (Wednesday 13 September) since the departure of Tom Meighan.

The Eez-eh rockers announced their plans to go on without their former frontman and after announcing live dates, speculation was rife about how they would perform on stage.

Finally fans' questions were answered, as the band took to the stage at Glasgow's O2 Academy fronted by guitarist and songsmith Serge Pizzorno.

Find out what went down and get the full setlist below.

The band kicked-off their set with Club Foot, with Serge coming out fighting- donning a mohawk for his latest haircut.

Playing the likes of Ill Ray (The King), Underdog and You're In Love With a Psycho and Stevie, the band surprised fans with the likes of Ladies and Gentlemen (Roll The Dice) and Pinch Roller, which they hadn't performed live since 2009 and 2015 respectively.

After playing huge anthems such as Empire and Vlad the Impaler, the Serge and co. returned for an encore, which included Bless This Acid House, L.S F. (Lost Souls Forever) and Fire.

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno at O2 Academy, Glasgow
Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno shows off his new haircut at O2 Academy, Glasgow. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

See Kasabian's setlist for Glasgow O2 Academy on 13 October 2021:

  1. Club Foot
  2. Ill Ray (The King)
  3. Underdog
  4. You're in Love With a Psycho
  5. Bumblebeee
  6. Stevie
  7. Fast Fuse
  8. I.D.
  9. Ladies and Gentlemen (Roll the Dice) (First time live since 2009)
  10. Pinch Roller (First time live since 2015)
  11. Treat (Included a snippet of Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics)
  12. Empire
  13. Switchblade Smiles
  14. Vlad the Impaler

Encore:

15. Bless This Acid House
16. Happiness (First time live since 2011)
17. L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

18. Fire

