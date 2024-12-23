Tom A. Smith reacts to "overwhelming" GoFundMe support after gear was stolen on route to Radio X session

Tom A. Smith at O2 Institute Birmingham. Picture: Katja Ogrin/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Sunderland singer-songwriter was on his way to Radio X to play a live session with John Kennedy when instruments, kit and essential medication were stolen from his van at a service station.

Tom A. Smith has thanked his fans and fellow musicians for their support for a GoFundMe, which was launched after thousands of pounds worth of equipment was stolen from his van on Friday (20th December).

The Sunderland singer-songwriter was on his way to London with his band to play a live session for Radio X's own John Kennedy, when four of their guitars, as well as pedals, a live amp, a laptop and essential medication was stolen from their vehicle at a service station.

Smith, who was "absolutely devastated" by the event, shared a link to a GoFundMe page organised by his father Andrew detailing what was lost in the theft, including instruments of both monetary and sentimental value.

Taking to X on the same night, he wrote: "Absolutely Devastated. Tonight was supposed to be special. Playing a live session with my band on @RadioX with @JohnKennedy and someone/people have stolen everything from our van at London M1 services. I’ve had my beautiful guitar for 6 years and was a gift from my grandad. Don’t know what to do. Laptops and essential medication for a band member too. If anyone tries to sell you them please help. Will list in the pics what we had".

Absolutely Devastated. Tonight was supposed to be special. Playing a live session with my band on @RadioX with @JohnKennedy and someone/people have stolen everything from our van at London M1 services. I’ve had my beautiful guitar for 6 years and was a gift from my grandad. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/IDkDIsEcvH — TOM A SMITH (@tomasmithmusic) December 20, 2024

Despite how gutted they were about their prized possessions being stolen, the band still came to Radio X headquarters to sit down for an X-Posure interview, as the Radio X DJ explained.

Last night Tom A. Smith & band travelled down from Sunderland to play a live session on X-Posure @RadioX. Stopping for a break outside London all their equipment was stolen. Despite this they still came to the show & did an interview. Such an amazing bunch. Big 💚 to them! 🙏 https://t.co/fuaYbRvpwI — John Kennedy (@JohnKennedy) December 21, 2024

Explaining the event in more detail, the GoFundMe fundraising page's description read: "Hi my name is Andy and I’m the dad of Tom A Smith, on Friday we drove down to London from Sunderland with his lovely band to perform on Radio X that evening. We stopped at London M1 services, had some food and went on our way. It wasn’t until we got to Radio X in Leicester Square that we realised that thieves had completely emptied the van of everything. About £11k worth of equipment including guitars, amps and pedals. Bags with Xmas presents for bass player Katie’s family, a laptop and bags with belongings and a little bit of merch that we use to help fund our travels. All of this is devastating enough but everything had sentimental beauty."

He went on: "Toms guitar was a beauty, gifted by his grandad and followed him through his whole career. He mainly plays electric these days but he writes every song on it and even used it to play in the centre circle at his beloved football clubs stadium in front of 40k fans.

He also explained that Smith's bandmate Katie's "bass guitar was a carefully chosen 21st birthday present from her dad," adding: "It really meant the world to her and is irreplaceable."

The GoFundMe, which was launched to help them buy "suitable equipment" and "streamline (their) setup" so it looks less conspicuous has since reached £8k of its £11,100 target, which was increased to ensure they got the "minimum equipment we needed."

Then to the donations so far, the emotional father wrote: "We have increased the target because that was really to ensure we got the minimum equipment we needed. Will keep updating about where we are but can I just say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’ve made me cry".

Reacting himself to the outpouring of love and support, which included donations from the likes of Oasis co-founder and original guitarist Bonehead, Amy McDonald and McFly's Danny Jones, the Little Bits singer wrote on X on Sunday (22nd December): "It’s been the most overwhelming weekend ever. I honestly thought the world was sh** and then you came along and broke my heart. Thanks for the shares and the kindness. It’s a tough time and I know there’s more deserving people than us but you’ve really saved us. There’s people from the biggest bands in the world contributed but I see everything and I’m so grateful. I’ve shared this video because this is the community I’m in. I wanna be a weirdo with you".

It’s been the most overwhelming weekend ever. I honestly thought the world was shit and then you came along and broke my heart. Thanks for the shares and the kindness. It’s a tough time and I know there’s more deserving people than us but you’ve really saved us. There’s people… pic.twitter.com/LcV0sBwSTH — TOM A SMITH (@tomasmithmusic) December 22, 2024

Visit the GoFund Me here if you'd like to donate.