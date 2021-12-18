These are the Top 10 songs used in TikTok video creations this year

Måneskin's Beggin' is among the most popular songs used in viral TikTok videos this year. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Radio X

TikTok has revealed which tracks were most popular among creators on the platform this year. Find out who made the list from Masked Wolf to Måneskin.

The most used songs globally in original TikTok videos has been revealed.

As reported by Music Week, the social media platform has shared some insights for over the past year, including which artists were most popular overall and which songs were used in the most creator's videos.

Top of the list came Aussie rapper Masked Wolf’s viral hit, Astronaut In The Ocean, which was used in everything from comedy skits to this Freerunning video.

Next up were Italian band Måneskin, who rose to fame when they won the Eurovision Song Contest this year. However, it wasn't their winning track Zitti E Buoni which had most users reaching for the smartphones, but their cover of the Four Seasons' Beggin' instead.

It's no surprise the Italian band are so popular, since they celebrated their debut on the platform this year by streaming a gig live from Berlin:

Popp Hunna’s Adderall (Corvette Corvette) was the third biggest song globally for Tik Tok creations, as well as the biggest in the United States.

Even comedian Kevin Hart had a go at doing the viral dance.

This was followed by ElyOtto’s SugarCrash!, and Stay by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which was helped along by a silly dance.

Also getting a mention were Oliver Tree's Life Goes On, Erica Banks' Buss It, which of course featured in the viral Buss It Challenge, YungManny's Clap For 'Em (feat. Flo Milli & Sada Baby), Megan Thee Stallion's Cognac Queen and Cardi B's Up.

Though TikTok gave a list of the Top 10 most popular songs across the globe, the ever mysterious app didn't give any details on the exact amount of videos they featured in.

General Manager of TikTok UK and Europe, Rich Waterworth, said: "Our Year on TikTok is a homage to the diversity and unpredictability of 2021. While the UK was at its lowest, we had modern day Sea Shanties on the airwaves, powered by a TikTok trend and our community. As we experienced the joy and pain of a near-win at the Euros, we brought Ed Sheeran's new music to millions of people during our UEFA Euro 2020 Show.

"In the past year, TikTok has been at the centre of so many cultural moments, and we've been proud to be a place where people can come together, through good times and bad, to laugh, smile and express themselves. As we head into 2022, we know that our community will continue to surprise us, bringing joy to everyone through their creativity."

TikTok's 10 most popular tracks globally in 2021: