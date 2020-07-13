The Streets announce ticketed livestream gig at intimate London venue

13 July 2020, 15:25 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 15:55

The Streets' Mike Skinner at Southside Festival in 2019
The Streets' Mike Skinner at Southside Festival in 2019. Picture: Christoph Schmidt/DPA/PA Images

Mike Skinner and co are celebrating the release of None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive with a gig at EartH in Hackney.

The Streets will be taking to a London venue to play one of their most intimate gigs in over a decade.

Mike Skinner and co - who have just released their None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive mixtape - are set to celebrate the collection with a livestream show at Hackney's EartH.

The event - which will take place on 6 August 2020 from 9pm BST - will be viewable by those who buy tickets here on Thursday 16 July at 9am BST.

READ MORE: Mike Skinner regrets playing Colston Hall

When purchasing their tickets, fans are encouraged to add an optional donation to the Fit But You Know It rapper's chosen charity, Show Racism The Red Card.

None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, (NOUAGOTLA) - which features collabs with everyone from Tame Impala to IDLES is out now.

Listen to it here:

READ MORE: Where are flats from in The Streets' Original Pirate Material?

