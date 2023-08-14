The Streets' 2023 UK & Ireland tour dates: How to buy tickets

The Streets' Mike Skinner at South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Skinner and co are set to embark on dates towards the end of this year. Find out where they are headed and if you can still buy tickets.

The Streets previously announced a run of dates in the UK for October and November this year.

Mike Skinner and co are set to support their upcoming record The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light (set for release on 20th October) with shows, which will kick off at a recently added date at Belfast's Telegraph Building, include two homecoming shows at Birmingham's O2 Academy and culminate in a show at London's Alexandra Palace.

Find out everything we know so far about the gigs below, including what the dates are, who's supporting them and how to buy tickets.

What are The Streets' 2023 UK & Ireland dates?

22nd October 2023 – Belfast, Telegraph Building - NEW DATE ADDED

24th October 2023 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre - NEW DATE ADDED

26th October 2023 – Nottingham, Rock City

27th October 2023 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

28th October 2023 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

2nd November 2023 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3rd November 2023 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4th November 2023 – Leeds, O2 Academy

9th November 2023 – Liverpool, The Mountford Hall

10th November 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

11th November 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

13th November 2023 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

14th November 2023 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

16th November 2023 – London, Alexandra Palace

How to buy tickets to The Streets' 2023 UK & Ireland dates:

Tickets for their previously announced dates are on sale now at limited availability, while tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale on Friday 18th August at 9am BST from Ticketmaster.

Pre-sales take place the day before on Thursday 17th April from 9am BST.

The tracks on the new album, which is released on 20th October, serve as the soundtrack to an accompanying film of the same name, which Mike Skinner recently shared will be screened in Everyman cinemas across the country.

