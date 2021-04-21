The Snuts talk Scottish support from Lewis Capaldi to Tennent's Lager: 'We stick together'

The Scottish band, whose Somebody Loves You single is our Record of The Week, discussed the amazing support which got them to UK number one.

The Snuts have talked about the overwhelming support they had from their country to help them achieve a UK number one.

The West Lothian outfit beat Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over album to the top spot of the UK chart with their debut solo album W.L. last week in a David versus Goliath type battle.

Asked about the support they had from fellow Scots, which included everyone from Lewis Capaldi to Tennent's Lager, frontman Jack Cochrane said: "Aye, we seem to stick together. It was kinda like an X Factor final battle, you know... with the Scottish person who shouldn't have won, it won it, so it was quite nice."

Asked how he felt when he first heard the news come through, he replied: "Blown away. We were sure that we were beaten."

The Snuts' Somebody Loves You track is our Radio X Record of the Week and the frontman revealed how the song was inspired by graffiti he saw in Glasgow.

"It's quite a funny one," he told Radio X. "I'd just moved to Glasgow and I was kinda exploring the city and all over the city there was a piece of graffiti with just three simple words 'Somebody Loves You'.

"It was something that really struck a chord with me. It was such a kind of powerful universal message. So from there, it just turned into the song really quickly.

"I think just everybody was kind of feeling the same anxieties about what was going on in the world, so it felt as a song for us it kind of expanded into a much bigger project [...] A way of us connecting with fans and just connecting with the people we care about with that song. It's deep."

