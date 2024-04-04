The Dandy Warhols & The Black Angels announce 2024 co-headline UK & European tour

4 April 2024, 14:14 | Updated: 4 April 2024, 14:20

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels frontman Alex Maas
The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels frontman Alex Maas. Picture: Press, Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The psychedelic rockers will head out on UK dates this autumn. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels have announced a co-headline UK and European tour for 2024.

The Bohemian Like You outfit and the Austin psych-rockers will visit this side of the pond in September and October to play a string of dates, which culminate in a show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 5th April at 9am BST from dandywarhols.com.

The tour follows the release of The Dandy Warhols' acclaimed new album ROCKMAKER on 15th March - which included the tracks The Summer of Hate, Danzig With Myself, which featured Pixies' Frank Black on guitar, I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem featuring Guns N' Roses legend Slash, and I Will Never Stop Loving You featuring Debbie Harry.

Listen to ROCKMAKER here or stream it below:

Meanwhile, The Black Angels last released a record in 2022, with their Wilderness of Mirrors album well-received by critics and fans alike.

Alex Maas and co also played a number of dates in the UK last year, treating fans to sets at the likes of O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in spring as well as a spot on the line-up for Primal Scream's headline date at South Facing Festival 2023.

See The Dandy Warhols & The Black Angels 2024 co-headline tour dates:

  • 21st Sept 2024 - Olympia, Paris, FR
  • 22nd Sept - La Madeleine, Brussels, BE
  • 23rd Sept - Paard, Den Haag, NL
  • 24th Sept - TivoliVrendenburg, Utrecht, NL
  • 26th Sept - Huxley's, Berlin, DE
  • 27th Sept - Cannonball Festival, Copenhagen, DK
  • 29th Sept - O2 Academy, Dublin, IRE
  • 1st Sept - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
  • 2nd Sept - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
  • 3rd Sept - O2 Forum, London, UK

More Music News

The Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Paul Weller and Blondie are all set for dates this year

The biggest Classic Rock gigs and tours for 2024

The Lathums frontman Alex Moore

The Lathums complete line-up for homecoming gig at Wigan's Robin Park

Chaka Khan with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset

Chaka Khan reveals why she turned down Glastonbury 2024

Glastonbury Festival 2024

The Who's Roger Daltrey at The O2 Arena in 2023

The Who's Roger Daltrey: "I'm on my way out"

The Who