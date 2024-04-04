The Dandy Warhols & The Black Angels announce 2024 co-headline UK & European tour

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels frontman Alex Maas. Picture: Press, Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The psychedelic rockers will head out on UK dates this autumn. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Dandy Warhols and The Black Angels have announced a co-headline UK and European tour for 2024.

The Bohemian Like You outfit and the Austin psych-rockers will visit this side of the pond in September and October to play a string of dates, which culminate in a show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 5th April at 9am BST from dandywarhols.com.

The tour follows the release of The Dandy Warhols' acclaimed new album ROCKMAKER on 15th March - which included the tracks The Summer of Hate, Danzig With Myself, which featured Pixies' Frank Black on guitar, I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem featuring Guns N' Roses legend Slash, and I Will Never Stop Loving You featuring Debbie Harry.

Listen to ROCKMAKER here or stream it below:

Meanwhile, The Black Angels last released a record in 2022, with their Wilderness of Mirrors album well-received by critics and fans alike.

Alex Maas and co also played a number of dates in the UK last year, treating fans to sets at the likes of O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in spring as well as a spot on the line-up for Primal Scream's headline date at South Facing Festival 2023.

See The Dandy Warhols & The Black Angels 2024 co-headline tour dates: