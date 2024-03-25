The Cribs announce one off show to mark 20th anniversary of debut album

The Cribs at South Facing Festival 2021. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

The Men's Needs rockers have announced a standalone show at The Olympia in Liverpool where they will play their first two albums in full. Find out how you can be there,

The Cribs have announced a very special one off date to celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album.

The Wakefield indie rockers - comprised twins Ryan and Gary Jarman and their brother Ross - will celebrate the epic milestone by playing the Liverpool Olympia on 24th May 2024.

The extra-special two-set event will see the band play their first two albums, The Cribs (2004) and The New Fellas (2005) in their entirety, followed by another set of fan favourites.

Tickets go on general sale this Thursday 28th March from 10am with fan pre-sale tickets live now.

Speaking to their fans, they revealed: "We were not intending on playing any headline shows this year, but to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut album, we will be hosting a special 2 SET event at the beautiful Olympia in Liverpool!"

They added: "This is the only headline show we have planned this year. We really hope you can join us".