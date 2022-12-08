The Black Keys announce 2023 UK & European Tour Dates

The Black Keys are set for UK tour dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The duo are finally returning to the UK to play a string of dates. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Black Keys have announced the details of a UK and European tour next year.

The duo - made up of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - will celebrate their Dropout Boogie album with a world tour which brings them to the UK in 2023.

See their full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

TBK IS HITTING EU & UK! Our Dropout Boogie World Tour kicks off on Thursday 15th June at Rockhal in Luxembourg and will feature a very special guest @spoontheband at select shows!



Tickets are officially on sale Friday 16th December at 10 am local time.https://t.co/yrwslIpJyg pic.twitter.com/AFk4zRURjP — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) December 8, 2022

READ MORE: The Black Keys' Patrick Carney talks Dropout Boogie album, live dates and Glasto gossip

What are The Black Keys' 2023 UK dates?

21st June 2023: The O2 Arena, London

22nd June 2023: AO Arena, Manchester

24th June 2023: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

What are The Black Keys 2023 European dates?

15th June 2023: Esch-sur-Alzette, LU — Rockhal*

18th June 2023: Zenith Paris, France

27th June 2023: Paladium, Cologne, Germany

28th June 2023: Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg, Germany

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for their UK dates go on general sale on Friday 16th December at 10 am local time from dropoutboogie.com.

Who's supporting The Black Keys on their 2023 dates?

Support for selected dates comes from Austin rock band Spoon.

READ MORE: The Black Keys says Noel Gallagher called Kasabian "lad rock" at Glastonbury