The Black Keys' Patrick Carney talks Dropout Boogie album, lives dates and Glasto gossip

By Jenny Mensah

The Wild Child drummer talked to Radio X's Rich Wolfenden about the band's new album and when we can expect to see them to play UK dates.

The Black Keys are preparing to release their Dropout Boogie album this Friday 13th May and one half of the duo Patrick Carney spoke to Radio X's Rich Wolfenden about the upcoming record.

Asked what we can expect from their upcoming release, Carney said: "I think the record's kind of representative of of a few different sounds, two different albums we've made over the years.

"I guess there's just parts of it that are a lot of Brothers, and then there's parts of it that kind of actually remind me of even the first record [The Big Come Up]."

The Black Keys Dropout Boogie album is released on 13th May. Picture: Press

The band are set to play North American dates to support the record, but they've not played the UK for almost seven years.

Quizzed if they have plans to play live dates this side of the pond, the drummer revealed we're more likely to see them in 2023.

"Nothing's booked," he admitted. "We're just figuring out what we're going to do. Yeah. OK, it's going to be festivals or we're going to do shows or something."

You can't mention The Black Keys and UK shows without mentioning their epic Glastonbury performances in 2010 and 2014.

Asked about the world famous festival, Carney said: "We played once on the John Peel stage. We twice maybe on a John Peel stage. That's fun. But we played the Pyramid stage in 2014 right before Kasabian.

"That was the biggest show we've ever played, our second biggest show. But it's a fun crowd. It's just, it's, it's very intimidating to look at that many people."

Though it's not looking likely we'll see the band at Glasto this year, he did share a bit of backstage banter with none other than Noel Gallagher.

He added: "The backstage is just as intimidating as on stage because he's got like legends like Noel Gallagher running around."

Sharing a tidbit of gossip from their interaction, the percussionist continued: "He called Kasabian 'Lad Rock' and I didn't know what that meant."

He added: "I guess if they're lad rock, then we're Dad rock."

Watch the official video for their wild child single here:

The Black Keys' Dropout Boogie album is out on Friday 13th May.