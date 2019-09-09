Supergrass reunite for 2020 headline tour and best of album

Supergrass. Picture: Press/Tom Oxley

After a surprise appearance at Pilton Party, outfit have announced a tour and best of album entitled Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008.

Supergrass have announced their return with an epic best of album and a 2020 tour.

The Alright outfit - who are comprised of frontman Gaz Coombes, drummer Danny Goffey, bassist Mick Quinn and keybordist Rob Coombes - played a surprise set at Glastonbury's Pilton Party and now have confirmed they're getting the band back together next year.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, their career-spanning collection Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008 is set for 24 January 2020 and includes all their hits from Moving to Caught By The Fuzz.

Supergrass best of artwork. Picture: Press/Artwork

Tracklist for Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994-2008

Side 1

1. Diamond Hoo Ha Man

2. Bad Blood

3. Outside

4. Rebel In You

5. Tales Of Endurance (Parts 4, 5 & 6)

6. St. Petersburg

Side 2

1. Fin

2. Kiss Of Life

3. Brecon Beacons

4. Rush Hour Soul

5. Seen The Light

6. Grace

7. Moving

Side 3

1. Mary

2. Beautiful People

3. Pumping On Your Stereo

4. In It For The Money

5. Richard III

6. Late In The Day

Side 4

1. Sun Hits The Sky

2. She's So Loose

3. Mansize Rooster

4. Strange Ones

5. Lenny

6. Alright

7. Caught By The Fuzz

Following an intimate gig at London's Oslo on Saturday (7 September), Supergrass will play theatre tour dates which hit the UK, Europe and North America, and include a date at London's Alexandra Palace.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 13 September from 9am.

See their 2020 tour dates here:

FEBRUARY 2020

4 March – Paris, France - Casino de Paris

5 March - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

7 March - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

14 March- Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Olympia Theatre

17 March - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

20 March - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

24 March - Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England - O2 Academy Newcastle

26 March - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

29 March - Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds

March

3 March - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

6 March- London, England - Alexandra Palace

APRIL

2 March – Los Angeles – Wiltern

8 March – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Danny Goffey said of the announcement: "Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs. We’re extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans... and their extended families."

Supergrass have also released a previously unheard cover of The Police's Next To You, which you can listen to here:

