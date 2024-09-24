Sundara Karma announce split and 2024 farewell UK tour

Sundara Karma have announced their split. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Reading four-piece will embark on farewell dates this December.

Sundara Karma have announced their split as well as their plans to embark on one last farewell tour.

After 12 years together and three studio albums, the Reading-formed outfit shared the news they would be disbanding on Tuesday 24th September.

They said in a statement: "This has been one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make, but after years of sharing our music with you all, we’ve decided it’s time to close the most significant chapter of our lives so far. We’ve been a band for over twelve years and we’ve experienced things we could never have imagined. This journey has been nothing short of incredible!

As we’ve grown, so have our hopes and dreams, and we’re ready to explore new things. It’s not goodbye to music—it’s just time for us to step away from making music as Sundara Karma.

One thing that remains constant as we enter this new chapter is our friendship. We are, and always will be, the best of friends. The bond we’ve built over these years since starting the band as kids at school has only grown stronger, and that’s something we treasure as much as the music we’ve made together.

To every fan who came to our shows, listened to our music, or supported us in any way—thank you. You’ve been with us through it all, and we’ll forever be grateful for the love, energy, and time you’ve shared with us. It may sound trite to say, but we truly couldn’t have done this without you. You’ve made this experience unforgettable.

Loving you always & forever,

Oscar, Haydn, Ally, Dom".

The band have also shared farewell tour dates for 2024, which will see them play Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and London. They'll be joined by Birmingham band Overpass on all dates except Manchester.

See Sundara Karma's Live For The Last Time... tour dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Sundara Karma's Live For The Last Time... 2024 UK tour:

1st December 2024 - GLASGOW O2 Academy *

3rd December 2024- LIVERPOOL O2 Academy *

4th December 2024 - MANCHESTER O2 Ritz

8th December 2024 LONDON O2 Forum Kentish Town *

*Overpass to join as special guests

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Sundara Karma's farewell dates go on general sale on Friday 27th September from 10am.

Fans signed-up to the band's official mailing list will receive access to a special Artist Pre-Sale from 10am on Thursday 26th September.

Both tickets will be available here.