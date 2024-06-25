Sum 41 announce 2024 UK dates Tour Of The Setting Sum farewell tour

By Jenny Mensah

The In Too Deep rockers are headed for dates on this side of the pond. Find out how you can be there.

Sum 41 have confirmed UK & European dates for 2024.

The Fat Lip rockers - made up of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason 'Cone' McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo - previously announced they'd be bowing out with their Tour Of The Setting Sum and now they have added shows on this side of the pond.

Taking to X, the In Too Deep rockers wrote: "Our fans overseas have been incredible to us over the years, so we can't wait to put on the best show of our lives and go out on a high."

The farewell gigs will see them play the likes of Co-op Live Manchester and the OVO Wembely Arena in London, joined by The Brox and Neck Deep as support on selected dates.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 28th June at 10am local time, while the pre-sale is open on Tuesday 25th June from 10am.

Visit Ticketmaster and the Live Nation event page for more details.

Final UK & EU Tour Of The Setting Sum dates just announced for this fall! Our fans overseas have been incredible to us over the years, so we can't wait to put on the best show of our lives and go out on a high. @bronxovision will join us for the beginning of the tour and… pic.twitter.com/D1B9tOdAzm — Sum 41 (@Sum41) June 24, 2024

See Sum 41's 2024 farewell tour dates below:

26th October 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

27th October 2024: Hydro, Glasgow, UK

28th October 2024: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK

30th October 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

31st October 2024: OVO Wembley Arena, London, UK November

2nd November 2024: Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK