Lewis Capaldi postpones 2021 shows, but promises new music in 2022

Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Press

The Scottish singer-songwriter is taking the rest of the year to make his second album his "number one priority".

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he's rescheduling all of his live shows for 2021 in order to focus on making his new album.

The West Lothian-born singer-songwriter's debut LP Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the best selling album of both 2019 and 2020 in the UK, but recording the follow-up has been difficult with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Capaldi explained: "I've been writing loads of tunes I'm really excited about. I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity cause I'm going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour."

Hope you’re all doing okay, here’s a wee update for you all x pic.twitter.com/FOPnyPSsPM — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 26, 2021

"Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record the stuff I've been working on...

"For that reason, it's with an extremely heavy heart that I've made the difficult decision to reschedule this year's shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you. Getting the album right has to be my number one priority at the moment. I hope you understand."

This means that all of Capaldi's scheduled live appearances in 2021 have now been rearranged to next year. Here's what his tour itinerary looks like:

Lewis Capaldi 2022 UK Tour Dates