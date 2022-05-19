Shaun Ryder featured on Aitch's 1989 single for "four cans of Guinness"

Manchester rapper Aitch and The Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder. Picture: 1. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 2. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Manchester rapper has revealed how he enlisted the help of The Happy Mondays frontman to appear on his new single, which also samples The Stone Roses.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aitch has revealed that Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder features on his new 1989 single and he did it for a few "four cans of Guinness".

The rapper previously teased that the track track, which is going to be released on Friday 20th May, features The Stone Roses classic Fools Gold and now we know it features another Manchester legend.

Aitch told The Face that he managed to recruit Shaun Ryder to speak at the start of the single, and he said: "'I’ll come to the studio if you bring me four cans of Guinness'."

According to the outlet, the Happy Mondays frontman says on the track: "I’ve loads of nights out involving drugs, sex, fucking – you name it. But the great thing is I can never remember it."

1989 will appear on Aitch's debut album Close To Home, which he's dubbed: "a proper Manchester album".

Watch a preview of 1989 here:

READ MORE: Happy Mondays and fans react to hilarious namecheck on Coronation Street

Shaun Ryder may have graciously appeared on Aitch's track for a few cans of the Irish dry stout, but Liam Gallagher couldn't be temped by £7million.

The Manchester MC hit the headlines for offering the former Oasis rocker the costly sum to appear on his album, but in the end, he couldn't be tempted.

Explaining why £7million wouldn't tempt him for a feature, Gallagher told NME: "Is that all? He ain’t got seven million f****** quid – he ain’t got f****** seven f****** quid, never mind f****** seven million.

"And it quickly went down to his watch and his trainers the other day. Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album."

“He’s a United fan, so it ain’t f****** happening," he added.

“When I read that, I was like, ‘No mate’. He don’t need me on his album anyway, but I do appreciate the fact that he thinks I’m cool, I guess. Even if he did have seven million pounds, I wouldn’t do it because I can’t be f****** bought.”

READ MORE: Aitch samples The Stone Roses on new track

READ MORE: Aitch still wants Liam Gallagher on his debut album