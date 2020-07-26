Can you get 100% of these baggy lyrics correct?

26 July 2020, 19:13 | Updated: 26 July 2020, 19:17

The Charlatans and Happy Mondays
The Charlatans and Happy Mondays. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Peter J Walsh/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Only experts in classic indie-dance tracks should attempt this quiz!

Baggy was the late 80s/early 90s mash up of dance beats and indie guitar sounds that spwaned dozens of amazing tracks. But while you were focusing on the rhythms, were you paying attention to the lyrics?

We'll give you a line from a famous Madchester/baggy song from the era - all you have to do is pick which of the three tracks you think we've taken it from!

