Shaun Ryder launches Happy Mondays face masks

As face masks become compulsory in shops, the Manchester band have been busy...

Shaun Ryder has announced that Happy Mondays have issued two official face masks.

The first comes with the slogan "Call The Cops", which comes from the Mondays' 1990 hit Step On.

Happy Mondays face mask. Picture: Press

The other has the legend "You're Twisting My Melon Man", also from Step On, which was released 30 years ago.

Happy Mondays face mask. Picture: Press

Interested Madchester fans can get hold of the masks from the Happy Mondays store at https://happymondays.tmstor.es/

Since 24 July, the wearing of face masks in shops has been mandatory.

The government's official statement is as follows: "Face coverings are required to be worn in any shops, including food shops and supermarkets, but are not required in hospitality settings, including restaurants with table service, bars, and pubs."