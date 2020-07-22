The best music-themed face masks
22 July 2020, 14:14 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 14:28
From 24 July, it will be compulsory to wear face masks in shops in England. Radio X has some suggestions for how to pull it off in style.
The government announced last week that from 24 July, it will be compulsory to wear face masks in shops and supermarkets. It's already a requirement on public transport and its expected that fines will be in place for anyone who doesn't comply.
So, how can you protect those around you while also remaining cool and "rock 'n' roll"?
Radio X is here to help. Already there are some fantastic designs for face masks that tap into classic rock bands, album covers and pop culture. Here are just a few of our favourites.
Note: not all of these masks are officially approved designs. Some of the links are to stores outside the UK. All links shared here are for information only.
Masks are not medical grade and are not intended to prevent COVID-19 or any other disease. Please follow the govemnemnt guidelines here to help protect yourself and others from contracting and spreading COVID-19.
-
Unknown Pleasures
It had the happen... the image made famous by Joy Division's legendary debut album is now available to plaster across your face. Via RedBubble.
-
AM
An effective unofficial Arctic Monkeys logo tribute from Tee Republic
-
Lemmy
Do your shopping in the warty guise of the Motörhead frontman. US site Threadless is donating proceeds from the sale of this mask to the MedShare charity.
-
The Rolling Stones
The infamous "Lick" logo from the US store We Got You Covered.
-
Dark Side Of The Moon
The classic 1973 Pink Floyd album... now back in face mask form via RedBubble.
-
Pixies
The American alternative rock legends have released their own official face mask complete with the famous Pixies "P". Sadly, they've sold out already!
-
Queen
The classic Queen logo from the US store We Got You Covered.
-
Abbey Road
The Beatles striding along the famous crossing, right across your face. Via Redbubble.
-
Black Sabbath
The US store We Got You Covered is donating proceeds from the band masks to the Musicares charity.
-
Classic bandana
This is a rock'n'roll classic, with something of an Axl Rose circa 1988 vibe to it. Available on Amazon.
-
Never Mind The Covid
A cheeky nod to the famous Sex Pistols debut album Never Mind The B*llocks. From the US site Threadless.
-
Devo
This is the ultimate example... the legendary US new wave band have adapted their famous "Energy Dome" stage outfits into a complete PPE kit! Via the Devo store.