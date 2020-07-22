The best music-themed face masks

22 July 2020, 14:14 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 14:28

Unknown Pleasures face mask
Unknown Pleasures face mask. Picture: Redbubble

From 24 July, it will be compulsory to wear face masks in shops in England. Radio X has some suggestions for how to pull it off in style.

The government announced last week that from 24 July, it will be compulsory to wear face masks in shops and supermarkets. It's already a requirement on public transport and its expected that fines will be in place for anyone who doesn't comply.

So, how can you protect those around you while also remaining cool and "rock 'n' roll"?

Radio X is here to help. Already there are some fantastic designs for face masks that tap into classic rock bands, album covers and pop culture. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Note: not all of these masks are officially approved designs. Some of the links are to stores outside the UK. All links shared here are for information only.

Masks are not medical grade and are not intended to prevent COVID-19 or any other disease. Please follow the govemnemnt guidelines here to help protect yourself and others from contracting and spreading COVID-19.

  1. Unknown Pleasures

    It had the happen... the image made famous by Joy Division's legendary debut album is now available to plaster across your face. Via RedBubble.

    Unknown Pleasures face mask
    Unknown Pleasures face mask. Picture: Redbubble

  2. AM

    An effective unofficial Arctic Monkeys logo tribute from Tee Republic

    Arctic Monkeys face masks
    Arctic Monkeys face masks. Picture: Tee Republics

  3. Lemmy

    Do your shopping in the warty guise of the Motörhead frontman. US site Threadless is donating proceeds from the sale of this mask to the MedShare charity.

    Lemmy face mask
    Lemmy face mask. Picture: Threadless

  4. The Rolling Stones

    The infamous "Lick" logo from the US store We Got You Covered.

    Rolling Stones face mask
    Rolling Stones face mask. Picture: We Got You Covered

  5. Dark Side Of The Moon

    The classic 1973 Pink Floyd album... now back in face mask form via RedBubble.

    Dark Side Of The Moon face mask
    Dark Side Of The Moon face mask. Picture: Redbubble

  6. Pixies

    The American alternative rock legends have released their own official face mask complete with the famous Pixies "P". Sadly, they've sold out already!

    Pixies face mask
    Pixies face mask. Picture: Pixies store

  7. Queen

    The classic Queen logo from the US store We Got You Covered.

    Queen face mask
    Queen face mask. Picture: We Got You Covered

  8. Abbey Road

    The Beatles striding along the famous crossing, right across your face. Via Redbubble.

    Abbey Road face mask
    Abbey Road face mask. Picture: Redbubble

  9. Black Sabbath

    The US store We Got You Covered is donating proceeds from the band masks to the Musicares charity.

    Black Sabbath face mask
    Black Sabbath face mask. Picture: We Got You Covered

  10. Classic bandana

    This is a rock'n'roll classic, with something of an Axl Rose circa 1988 vibe to it. Available on Amazon.

    Bandana face mask
    Bandana face mask. Picture: Amazon

  11. Never Mind The Covid

    A cheeky nod to the famous Sex Pistols debut album Never Mind The B*llocks. From the US site Threadless.

    Never Mind The COVID face mask
    Never Mind The COVID face mask. Picture: Threadless

  12. Devo

    This is the ultimate example... the legendary US new wave band have adapted their famous "Energy Dome" stage outfits into a complete PPE kit! Via the Devo store.

    Devo PPE kit
    Devo PPE kit. Picture: Devo web store

