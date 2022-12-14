Shane MacGowan's wife gives health update on Pogues singer

Shane MacGowan and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke in December 2014. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The frontman was rushed to hospital earlier this month, but he is expected to be home before Christmas.

By Radio X

Shane MacGowan's wife has revealed her husband should be out of hospital "soon".

The Pogues frontman was rushed to hospital on Friday 2nd December, where he has been receiving treatment for an infection. His wife Victoria Mary Clarke has revealed doctors are hoping to discharge him as soon as Wednesday (14th December).

On Tuesday, she tweeted: "Fingers crossed. @ShaneMacGowan will be home tomorrow!"

Victoria said in a previous update on 6th December: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for Shane... he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok.

“I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

Shane, 64, has used a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis in 2015, and has been in and out of hospital in recent years.

Shane MacGowan at the premiere of the film Citizens of Boomtown in Dublin, March 2020. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Victoria shared the news he was in hospital on 5th December by posting a picture of the Fairytale Of New York singer smiling and tweeting: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to Shane MacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

Victoria also told the Irish Mirror about his latest bout of illness: “I’m definitely hoping he gets out this week. He’s a bit frustrated, I think. He finds it very frustrating… he wants to get out.”

Victoria and Shane married in Denmark in November 2018 and have been together more than 35 years, with their wedding guests including their close friend Johnny Depp.

Shane also fell and broke his knee in 2021 he fell and broke a knee, before tearing ligaments in his left knee and in April admitted he could no longer walk.