Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan film trailer: When is Rolling Thunder Revue released on Netflix?

Find out when the documentary which charts the singer-songwriter's Rolling Thunder Revue tour, will appear on Netflix.

The first look at Martin Scorsese's new Bob Dylan film has been released.

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan story will focus chart Dylan's choice to tour small venues across America as part of a collective of performers.

Watch the trailer above for the film, which is coming soon to "select theatres" and Netflix on 12 June 2019.

Bob Dylan in Martin Scorsese's Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story. Picture: YouTube/ Netflix

Netflix says: "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese' captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year. Part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream, Rolling Thunder is a one of a kind experience, from master filmmaker Martin Scorsese."

The film includes contributions from Bob Dylan himself as well as footage which features Patti Smith, Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez.

WATCH MORE: When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and who’s in the cast with Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott?