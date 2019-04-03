Mick Jagger's reported heart surgery: How is The Rolling Stones frontman?

The Rolling Stones postponed their North American tour dates amid reports of Mick Jagger's planned heart valve surgery. Get the latest info here.

The Rolling Stones were forced to postpone their North American tour dates this week amid news their frontman Mick Jagger was unwell.

Taking to Twitter, the Jumping Jack Flash rockers wrote: Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US/Canada tour dates - we apologise for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets for shows..."

Referring to their 75-year-old frontman, they continued: "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

See their full tweet here:

Mick Jagger also wrote: "I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you! — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 30, 2019

Get the latest on what is reported to be Mick Jagger's condition:

According to CNN, Jagger is having a heart valve replaced this week.

A source also told The Sun that: "Mick will be undergoing a non-invasive heart valve procedure. The prognosis is good and this kind of surgery has a high success rate."

They added that Mick hopes to be out of hospital within 48 hours this weekend, and will be back on stage by this summer.

What is wrong with Mick Jagger's heart?

It has not been confirmed what is wrong with Jagger, but the British Heart Foundation website explains what causes the need for heart valve surgery.

Their website states: "If your valve does not open fully. It will obstruct the flow of blood. This is called valve stenosis or narrowing".

It adds: "If the valve does not close properly. It will allow blood to leak backwards. This is called valve incompetence, or regurgitation, or a leaky valve.

What is heart valve replacement surgery?

According to the British Heart Foundation: "Valve replacement is when the diseased valve is replaced with a new valve. The most common types of replacement valves are mechanical (artificial) valves or tissue (animal) valves."

They add: "Whether or not you have heart valve surgery, and whether the operation is a repair or a replacement will depend on many factors.

"Including the cause of the problem, which valve is affected, how badly the valve is affected, how many valves are affected, your symptoms, and your general health."

What happens during heart valve surgery?

British Heart Foundation notes that most valve operations will see the surgeon:

1. Make an incision in the middle of the breastbone

2. Use a hurt-lung machine to pump blood round the body

3. Open up your heart to reach the affected valve

4. Perform the repair or replacement

Mick Jagger has eight children, the most recent which he welcomed with former ballerina girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in 2016.

