The Prodigy pay tribute to the late Keith Flint on the first anniversary of his death

The Prodigy's Keith Flint perform at O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: 1. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Surviving band members Liam Howlett and Maxim have shared a heartfelt message to the late Firestarter icon, who tragically died last year.

The Prodigy have posted a heartfelt message to their late frontman Keith Flint - one year on from his tragic passing.

The Firestarter icon shocked the music and entertainment world when he was found dead, aged 49, at his home on 4 March 2019.

A year on from his death, the band's surviving members, Liam Howlett and Maxim, have shared a post for their former bandmate along with images of the iconic singer.

It was captioned: "One year has gone by since you left us , we miss you everyday man , your light blazes strong , You will always be here with us coz as you know - WE LIVE FOREVER ..! Stay Punk brother, Forever in our hearts Liam and Maxim x #theprodigy #raisetheroof #weliveforever".

Confirming the news of his death last year, the band wrote: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Tributes poured from throughout the music and entertainment world, with the likes of The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simmons, Chase & Status and Kasabian all sharing their heartfelt messages.

Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 4, 2019

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

Papyrus

HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141

papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

Maytree

Tel: 020 7263 7070

maytree.org.uk