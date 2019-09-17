The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on what would have been his 50th Birthday

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

The Firestarter outfit have taken to social media to send birthday wishes to their late "brother," who would have been 50 years old today.

The Prodigy have paid tribute to the late Keith Flint on the day of his birth.

The frontman and founding member of the group tragically died on 4 March, aged 49, and now his band have posted a heartfelt message to him to mark what would have been his 50th birthday.

The Firestarter outfit - who now comprise of Liam Howlett and Maxim - wrote on Twitter: "Happy birthday Flinty ,

"not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts, we miss you brother , Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka ! L & M …. x"

Happy birthday Flinty ,

not a single day passes u aren’t in our thoughts,

we miss you brother ,

Raise the roof wherever u are muthafukka !

L & M …. x#theprodigy#weliveforever#weliveforthebeats#raisetheroof#neverstop pic.twitter.com/zGqrb13Hod — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) September 17, 2019

Fans have in turn shared their own tributes, with one calling Breathe singer a "legend" and another saying his "fire will never go out".

You would have been 50 today, your fire will never go out. RIP🐜🔥😢 — Dawn Adams (@Dawnscottadams) September 17, 2019

A legend in life and thereafter. God bless you Flinty, old boy! — Red Roger LFC #JFT96🔥⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@rogerpsan) September 17, 2019

Happy Birthday Keith.

Still very much in our thoughts 🐜 — ⚒Steve Brooker⚒ (@Hammer_Brooker) September 17, 2019

I knew there was a reason I shuffled my play list this morning when I woke up and the prodigy had the first 2 tracks of the day — Valentine87 (@Evalentine1987) September 17, 2019

READ MORE: The Prodigy are back in the studio working on new material

Meanwhile, The Prodigy have revealed they are back in the studio working on new material.

Alongside a photo of himself working in the studio posted on the band's official Facebook page on Tuesday (20 August), Howlett wrote: "Back in the studio making noise .. brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom"

“#theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock"

The body of Flint was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard he died from hanging. Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances.

Following Keith's death, the band cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at Glastonbury festival.

They tweeted: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male. CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/