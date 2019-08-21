The Prodigy are back in the studio working on new material

21 August 2019, 11:12 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 11:22

The Prodigy in 2015
The Prodigy in 2015. Picture: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Image

Liam Howlett has posted a photo of himself working on the first new material recorded since the death of frontman Keith Flint.

The Prodigy are working on their first new music since the death of Keith Flint.

The founding member of the group died on 4 March, aged 49, and songwriter and producer Liam Howlett has confirmed the band have been back in the studio recently.

Alongside a photo of himself working in the studio posted on the band's official Facebook page on Tuesday (20 August), Liam - who is joined by Maxim in the group - wrote: "Back in the studio making noise .. brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom"

“#theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock"

The body of Flint was discovered at his Essex home and Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard he died from hanging. Police attended the singer's home at the time and found there were no suspicious circumstances.

The senior coroner for Essex, Caroline Beasley-Murray, recorded an open conclusion, stating there was not enough evidence to rule the musician's death as suicide.

Following Keith's death, the band cancelled all of their planned tour dates, including a slot at Glastonbury festival.

They tweeted: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

