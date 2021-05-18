The Prodigy share first taste of new music since Keith Flint's passing

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett and Maxim have shared a new clip that showcases some of their new music in the studio.

The Prodigy have shared a teaser of their first new material since the passing of Keith Flint.

The frontman and founding member of the group tragically lost his life on 4 March 2019, aged 49, and the trio's surviving members Liam Howlett and Maxim vowed to go on and create an album in tribute to the Firestarter icon.

Now, the duo have shared a video of what can be expected from their new music and it's made their fans very excited.

Watch a clip, which was captioned: "New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin".

Fans were quick to react to the new music with one writing: "Already the best thing I’ve heard all year."

Another was hoping the duo would announced live dates, writing: "Announce a UK Tour & get me in the Moshpit down the front".

Another excited fan wrote: "Bring the noise boys!!!!"

This March saw the band pay tribute to Keith Flint on the second anniversary of his tragic passing.

Sharing an image taken by musician Jaro Suffner, they wrote: "It’s been 2 years , We miss you so so much brother, Your light burns bright, Your energy will never fade, Keep it real Keep it punk rock We live forever ! LH & MAXIM #weliveforever".

It’s been 2 years ,

We miss you so so much brother ,

Your light burns bright ,

Your energy will never fade ,

Keep it real

Keep it punk rock

We live forever !

LH & MAXIM #weliveforever



The Prodigy were formed by Liam Howlett in Braintree, Essex in 1990, who met Flint at a party.

The band - who formerly included Leeroy Thornhill - rode the wave of burgeoning rave culture with their debut single Charly, a track that samples the cat from 1970s public information films. It made it to number three in the UK charts and the accompanying album, The Prodigy Experience, also made the Top 20 the following year.

The Prodigy and Flint were most known for Firestarter, the first single from their third album The Fat of the Land, which spawned two number one singles in Firestarter and Breathe.

Their other hits include Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance), Voodoo People and the controversial Smack My B***h Up.

The Prodigy’s last album was No Tourists, which was released November 2018.

