The Prodigy mark second anniversary of Keith Flint's death

The Prodigy Perform At O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Firestarter outfit's remaining members, Liam Howlett and Maxim, have taken to social media to pay tribute to their iconic late frontman.

The Prodigy have marked two years of Keith Flint's passing with a heartfelt message.

Tributes poured out for the Firestarter icon after he was found dead, aged 49, at his home on 4 March 2019.

Two years on from his death, the band's surviving members, Liam Howlett and Maxim, have shared a post for their former bandmate along with an image of the musician taken by Jaro Suffner.

They wrote: "It’s been 2 years , We miss you so so much brother, Your light burns bright, Your energy will never fade, Keep it real Keep it punk rock We live forever ! LH & MAXIM #weliveforever".

📷 by Jaro Suffner pic.twitter.com/pcNGs1Okex — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2021

The band also confirmed the news of Flint's death in 2019, writing: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Tributes poured in from throughout the music and entertainment world, with the likes of The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simmons, Chase & Status and Kasabian all sharing their heartfelt messages.

Keith Flint was laid to rest on Friday 29 March 2019, with fans encouraged to line the streets and "raise the roof" for a fitting funeral procession in his native Essex.

The funeral of Keith Flint took place at St Mary's Church in Braintree. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

The Prodigy were formed by Liam Howlett in Braintree, Essex in 1990, who met Flint at a party.

The band - also featuring Leeroy Thornhill and MC Maxim - rode the wave of burgeoning rave culture with their debut single Charly, a track that samples the cat from 1970s public information films. It made it to number three in the UK charts and the accompanying album, The Prodigy Experience, also made the Top 20 the following year.

The Prodigy and Flint were most known for Firestarter, the first single from their third album The Fat of the Land, which spawned two number one singles in Firestarter and Breathe. That year saw The Prodigy win Best British Dance Act at the BRIT Awards, an award they also received in 1998.

Their other hits include Out Of Space, No Good (Start The Dance), Voodoo People and the controversial Smack My Bitch Up.

The Prodigy’s latest album was No Tourists, which was released November 2018.

The remaining band members have since confirmed work on a new album as well as a full length documentary in memory of their frontman.

